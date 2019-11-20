Play

Gustafsson was only on the ice for 4:35 against the Predators on Tuesday.

In 15 appearances this year, Gustafsson has averaged a paltry 6:11 of ice time, which unsurprisingly has seen him fail to pick up a point. The Swede should probably be expected to head down to AHL Manitoba before too long if only to get him some minutes.

