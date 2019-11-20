Jets' David Gustafsson: Logs less than five minutes Tuesday
Gustafsson was only on the ice for 4:35 against the Predators on Tuesday.
In 15 appearances this year, Gustafsson has averaged a paltry 6:11 of ice time, which unsurprisingly has seen him fail to pick up a point. The Swede should probably be expected to head down to AHL Manitoba before too long if only to get him some minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.