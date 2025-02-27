Gustafsson logged 11:41 of ice time and recorded three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win against the Senators.

The Jets took an early lead and dominated the flow of the game, allowing the fourth line to get some extended run. Gustafsson's nearly 12 minutes on the ice was his most in a game in the entire month of February and just his eighth above 10 minutes in the calendar year. His three shots on goal were his most in a game all season. That being said, the 2018 second-round draft pick has just one point in his last seven games, so his fantasy value remains limited.