Gustafsson was activated from the taxi squad Tuesday.
Jansen Harkins (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, opening a spot for Gustafsson to rise to the active roster. It's uncertain if he'll suit up for Tuesday's game against the Flames. The 20-year-old has suited up for four games this year, averaging just 5:49 of ice time per contest with no points to show for it.
