Jets' David Gustafsson: Nabbed by Winnipeg late in second round

Gustafsson was drafted 60th overall by the Jets at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

If the Jets and their fans keep their expectations in check, this is a reasonable selection. Gustafsson's long-term offensive upside is limited by the fact he is a poor skater. He thinks the game so well that he is still able to get into the right position often, but those lanes will close much quicker at the NHL level and it's difficult to make up the difference with a lack of foot speed. Gustafsson's ceiling is limited due to the mobility issues, but players with such a high hockey IQ generally develop into NHL contributors.