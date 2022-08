Gustafsson penned a two-year, $1.55 million deal with Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Gustafsson has logged just six NHL games over the previous two seasons, so his spot on the Opening Night roster against the Rangers on Oct. 14 is far from guaranteed. Even if he does make the 23-man roster, Gustafsson figures to spend plenty of time in the press box this year and should be considered a fringe roster player at best.