Jets' David Gustafsson: Picks up injury
Gustafsson sustained a minor injury while with Sweden at the 2020 World Junior Championships, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Gustafsson's injury further muddies the waters in terms of where the team wants him to report. Prior to heading to the Czech Republic, the 19-year-old was with Winnipeg in the NHL but may be sent to AHL Manitoba instead. When in the lineup for the Jets, the center averaged a meager 6:09 of ice time in 22 appearances and would log significantly more minutes with the Moose.
