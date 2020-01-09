Jets' David Gustafsson: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Jets assigned Gustafsson (undisclosed) to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
Gustafsson recently finished the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament, notching four points in seven appearances with Team Sweden. The 2018 second-round pick will likely be back with the big club later this season, but he'll take on a featured role with the Jets' minor-league affilate for now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.