The Jets assigned Gustafsson (undisclosed) to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

Gustafsson recently finished the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament, notching four points in seven appearances with Team Sweden. The 2018 second-round pick will likely be back with the big club later this season, but he'll take on a featured role with the Jets' minor-league affilate for now.

