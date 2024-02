Gustafsson (lower body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve Monday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Gustafsson looks set to return following an 18-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. The center remains stuck in a 21-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers and 12 shots. Given his limited offensive upside, Gustafsson shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.