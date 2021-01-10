Gustafsson (undisclosed) practiced without limitations Sunday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Gustafsson wore a non-contact jersey for the first few practices of training camp, but he's back to full speed just four days away from the season opener. The 2018 second-round pick played 22 games for the Jets last year, although he averaged just 6:09 of ice time per contest. He'll look to gain an increased role to start the season. Otherwise, Gustafsson's development would be best served by handling top-six minutes with AHL Manitoba.