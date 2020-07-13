Gustafsson is with Winnipeg for the start of training camp Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Gustafsson played in 22 games for the Jets at the start of the season before leaving to join Sweden for the 2020 World Junior Championships. The 20-year-old forward figures to be a near-lock for the roster heading into the 2020-21 campaign and could be worth stashing in dynasty formats.