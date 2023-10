Gustafsson scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 home win against the Blues.

Gustafsson opened the scoring at 2:55 of the second period, with helpers from Cole Perfetti and Dylan DeMelo, and the team quickly added another goal 18 seconds later. Gustafsson ended up with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal, which wasn't bad for just 9:43 of ice time. Despite the goal, he remains a bottom-six forward, and his fantasy appeal is rather negligible.