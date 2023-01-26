Gustafsson (upper body) will need another 3-4 days to recover after undergoing an additional MRI on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Gustafsson is running out of chances to get into the lineup before the All-Star break, which could be the time the center needs to get back to 100 percent. Even when healthy, the 22-year-old center won't offer much in terms of fantasy value considering he has just five assists in 38 games and hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2019-20 season.