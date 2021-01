Gustafsson (undisclosed) was on the ice for Tuesday's practice session in a non-contact jersey, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Gustafsson picked up his undisclosed injury while playing in Europe for Tingsryds. Prior to getting hurt, the 20-year-old center tallied seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games for the Swedish club. The fact that Gustafsson is able to participate in a portion of practice could clear the way for him to land at least a spot on the taxi squad.