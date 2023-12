Gustafsson (lower body) will not be an option against the Wild on Saturday or Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Gustafsson is currently stuck in a 21-game goal drought during which he managed just 12 shots and two assists while averaging 9:04 of ice time. Dominic Toninato figures to remain in the lineup while Gustafsson is on the shelf. At this point, Gustafsson figures to be a relative non-factor in fantasy contests even once cleared to play.