Rittich made 22 saves during Friday's 3-1 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Rittich, who made his first start since Dec. 2, is taking advantage of the limited ice time he receives. The 30-year-old backup netminder surrendered three goals or fewer for the fourth time in six starts, backing the Jets to their fourth straight victory. Rittich, who improved to 4-2-0, posted a season-best .957 save percentage Friday.