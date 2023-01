Rittich stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 5-3 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Rittich allowed the Flyers to battle back and tie the contest after the Jets took a 3-0 lead, but Winnipeg was able to regain its edge and hand Rittich the win. The 30-year-old is 8-4-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .908 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in three of his last four outings.