Rittich is expected to start Thursday against Vegas, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Rittich is preparing for his first start of the season. He struggled with Nashville in 2021-22, posting a 6-3-4 record, 3.57 GAA, and .896 save percentage in 17 contests. As long as Connor Hellebuyck is healthy, Rittich will likely be used sparingly. Unfortunately, his first opportunity of the season will be a difficult one. Vegas has a great offense and is off to an impressive 3-1-0 start.