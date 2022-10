Rittich is expected to get the road start against Arizona on Friday.

Rittich will make his second start of the season as the Jets are playing the second game of back-to-back contests. Rittich gave up four goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to Vegas as he saw his only action in the second game of back-to-back games. He will face the Coyotes who should be full of energy as they have their first ever game in the 5,000 seat Mullett Arena in Tempe.