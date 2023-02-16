Per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet, Rittich was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will get the visiting crease against Columbus.

This will be Rittich's second start in a row as the Jets are giving Connor Hellebuyck extra time to recover from his illness. Rittich has been a strong backup for the Jets this season, going 9-4-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .911 save percentage. Rittich gets a favorable matchup facing the Blue Jackets, who are the third-lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 2.52 goals per game.