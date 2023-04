Rittich will defend the visiting crease versus Colorado on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Rittich will get the start in the Jets' final game of the regular season, giving Connor Hellebuyck the night off before the start of the playoffs. Rittich last started Mar. 14 versus Carolina, and he enters the game with a 9-7-1 record. Rittich has a 2.66 GAA and .902 save percentage this season. He takes on the Avalanche, who are 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.33 goals per contest.