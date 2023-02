Rittich will start Tuesday's home game against Seattle, John Lu of TSN reports.

Rittich has a record of 8-4-0 this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Kraken rank fifth in the league this campaign with 3.49 goals per game. Connor Hellebuyck is out due to an illness, so Arvid Holm will suit up as the backup goalie.