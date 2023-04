Rittich allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Rittich, making his first start since March 14, allowed a goal in each period en route to a loss in Winnipeg's season finale. The 30-year-old finishes the regular season 9-7-1 with a .902 save percentage while playing sparingly behind Connor Hellebuyck. Rittich will continue to back up Hellebuyck when the Jets open the postseason against Golden Knights.