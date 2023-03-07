Rittich stopped 21 of 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Monday.

Connor Hellebuyck posted a 5.12 GAA and an .854 save percentage over three contests from Feb. 28-March 4, and that was the backdrop for Rittich's first start since Feb. 26. The 30-year-old goaltender at least had a better showing than Hellebuyck's recent outings, but it still didn't end well for the Jets. Rittich has a 9-6-1 record, 2.57 GAA and .906 save percentage in 19 contests this season. He hasn't earned a win over his last five outings and has allowed 10 goals on 89 shots over that span.