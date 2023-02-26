Rittich allowed three goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Rittich allowed a shorthanded tally to Bo Horvat in the first period and a pair of goals to Alexander Romanov and Brock Nelson in the second before Adam Pelech added an empty-netter in the third. The 30-year-old Rittich falls to 9-6-0 with a .911 save percentage this season. Rittich has been solid while backing up Connor Hellebuyck this season. He could see additional starting opportunities down the stretch as Winnipeg looks to keep Hellebuyck fresh for the postseason.