Rittich made 35 saves during a 5-1 victory over the visiting Senators on Tuesday.

Rittich, who drew the nod with Connor Hellebuyck suffering from a non-COVID illness, earned consecutive starts for the first time this season. Coming off a 31-save loss to the Kraken on Sunday, Rittich rebounded to help the Jets secure their third win in four outings. With the Jets facing back-to-back road games against the Bruins on Thursday and Capitals on Friday, Rittich (5-3-0) could get additional work over emergency backup Arvid Holm if Hellebuyck is unable to dress.