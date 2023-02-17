Rittich made 21 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. He allowed two goals.

He was beaten twice, but neither shot was stoppable. Patrik Laine fired a laser on the power play in the second that nicked Rittich's shoulder and went shelf over his glove. That made it 1-1. Kent Johnson then scored the winner in the third when he came off the boards and was looking high slot when he spun quickly and flung the puck into the net from the right circle. This was Rittich's first loss in his last five starts.