Rittich made 34 saves in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

The 30-year-old netminder squandered 2-0 and 4-2 leads in the first and second periods, but he shut the door over the second half of the game as the Jets' offense kept soaring. Rittich continues to be used sparingly behind Connor Hellebuyck, and on the season he's 6-4-0 with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage.