Rittich will get the starting nod at home versus the Sharks on Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Rittich has come off the bench in two of the team's last five contests plus starting another game. With Connor Hellebuyck struggling, Rittich could be tasked with getting a few more starts down the stretch, including Monday's tilt. An upcoming back-to-back versus the Panthers and Lightning on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, will serve as another chance for Rittich to man the crease.