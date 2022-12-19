Rittich surrendered three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Rittich had a 2-1 lead to protect going into the third period, but Ryan Donato's deflected goal 16 seconds into the frame evened the score. Jared McCann added a goal with 4:32 left, and that sent Rittich to his third loss of the year. The 30-year-old is at 4-3-0 with a 2.77 GAA and an .896 save percentage in seven appearances as the infrequently-used backup to Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets are back home for a game versus the Senators on Tuesday, though they head into the holiday break with a road back-to-back versus the Bruins and the Capitals, so Rittich may not have to wait too long for his next start.