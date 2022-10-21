Rittich allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Rittich got the damage out of the way early, giving up all four goals in the first period. The Jets pushed back a bit in the third, but never came close to evening the score. The 30-year-old is coming off of a horrendous 2021-22, and he'll likely be stuck in games he starts when Connor Hellebuyck is being rested. Rittich shouldn't be expected to play that often, especially if he can't put together many positive results.