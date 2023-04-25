Rittich (lower body) made the trip to Vegas ahead of Thursday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, but his status for that contest remains up in the air, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It remains to be seen if Rittich will be available for Thursday's contest, but either way, barring an injury, Connor Hellebuyck will almost certainly remain the Jets' starter throughout the playoffs. If Rittich is unable to go in Game 5, look for Arvid Holm or Oskari Salminen to serve as the backup.