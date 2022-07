Rittich signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Jets on Wednesday.

Rittich struggled as the Predators' backup last season, posting a 6-3-4 record with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 17 contests. He'll have a chance to fill the same role for the Jets behind another top starter in Connor Hellebuyck. Rittich seems unlikely to get more than 20-25 games, so he'll be a low-end option in fantasy even if his performance improves.