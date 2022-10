Rittich stopped 19 of 21 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Rittich was beat twice by Christian Fischer in the first period and then settled in the rest of the way. The Jets went on for a comeback win to earn Rittich his first victory of the year in his second start. The 30-year-old has allowed six goals on 52 shots while serving as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck.