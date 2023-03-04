Rittich turned aside seven of nine shots in the third period after replacing Connor Hellebuyck during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Neither goalie had much luck slowing down Edmonton's high-powered offense, but both the goals Rittich allowed came with Winnipeg down a skater -- one on an Oilers power play, and the other on a delayed penalty call against the Jets. Hellebuyck is in a slump right now, but Rittich has started only one of the last seven games and may not see a whole lot more action as the Jets focus on getting their starter right for the playoffs. If he does begin to cut into Hellebuyck's workload, Rittich's 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage on the season could make him a solid fantasy option.