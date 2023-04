Rittich (ankle) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Vegas, according to John Lu of TSN.

Rittich traveled with the Jets to Vegas, but he isn't ready to return. Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start Thursday, and Arvid Holm is projected to serve as the backup. Rittich had an 8-8-1 record, 2.67 GAA and .901 save percentage in 21 regular-season appearances.