Rittich made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Friday. He allowed three goals.

He will go down in history as the guy that allowed the goal that tied Gordie Howe's all-time goal record -- Alex Ovechkin wired a shot from the top of the right circle that found the five hole late in the first period for his 801st NHL goal. The Jets are scuffling a little with three losses in their last four games. Rittich is 1-2-0 in those four games.