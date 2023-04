Rittich is slated to miss Game 4 against the Golden Knights on Monday due to a lower-body issue, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Rittich wasn't going to start regardless, so his absence from the lineup is unlikely to impact the Jets or fantasy players. Without the 30-year-old backstop, Arvid Holm was recalled from AHL Manitoba to serve as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck.