Rittich allowed two goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Rittich didn't get to play with a lead in the contest. The Jets bounced back from a couple of one-goal deficits and Mark Scheifele sealed the win 54 seconds into overtime. Rittich is now 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed in his three appearances so far. Connor Hellebuyck has been excellent as the Jets' primary goalie, so Rittich will likely be confined to a backup role with infrequent playing time.