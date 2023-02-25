Rittich stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in the third period of Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

After an electric first period, things settled down, though the lopsided score prompted a goalie change from head coach Rick Bowness for the third period. Rittich did his job well Friday, and he's allowed just 12 goals over seven appearances (five starts) since the start of January. The 30-year-old is at 9-5-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 16 outings overall. He's showing he can be trusted in some more favorable matchups, which makes him a viable streaming option for fantasy.