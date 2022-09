Rittich is slated to start and play two periods against the Canadiens on the road Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Rittich isn't exactly coming into Winnipeg on a high note after posting a career-worst 3.57 GAA in 17 appearances for the Predators last season. The 30-year-old netminder certainly shouldn't expect to see much in the way of starts behind workhorse Connor Hellebuyck who has played in the most games of any NHL netminder over the last three seasons.