Rittich is expected to guard the road net against Pittsburgh on Friday, according to Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Rittich stopped 34 of 38 shots in a 7-4 win against Vancouver on Sunday. He's 6-4-0 with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage in 10 contests this season. The Penguins have won their last two games, bringing their record up to 21-13-6.