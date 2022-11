Rittich is set to defend the cage at home versus Carolina on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Rittich will be making just his fourth appearance in the crease this season and figures to be one of the least utilized backups in the NHL this year. The 30-year-old netminder's lack of starts isn't due to his performance but rather Connor Hellebuyck being a workhorse goalie that wants to play as much as possible.