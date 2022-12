Rittich is expected to start on the road against Washington on Friday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Rittich saved 35 of 36 shots in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday. He's 5-3-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .909 save percentage in eight contests this season. Washington has won three straight games and eight of its last nine games, which brings the Capitals up to 18-13-4.