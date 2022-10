Rittich is expected to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home preseason game versus the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Rittich will play the entirety of Wednesday night's exhibition game. The 30-year-old netminder was decent in his last preseason appearance Thursday against Montreal, stopping nine of the 10 shots he faced through two periods. Rittich is expected to enter the season as Winnipeg's No. 2 netminder behind Connor Hellebuyck.