Rittich will be between the home pipes against Columbus on Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Rittich has won his last three starts, giving up seven goals on 69 shots as he has not seen a lot of action in the last five weeks. He is 3-1-0 with a 2.77 GAA and an .890 save percentage in his first season with the Jets. He will face the Blue Jackets, who have scored only 60 goals in 21 games this season, but get back Patrik Laine from an ankle injury which sidelined him the last seven games.