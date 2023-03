Rittich will defend the road net Tuesday against Carolina, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Rittich has a 9-6-1 record this season with a 2.57 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 19 appearances. He made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes on Nov. 21. Rittich's start will give Connor Hellebuyck a bit of a breather after the latter played in back-to-back games over the weekend. Carolina sits 12th in the league this year with 3.28 goals per game.