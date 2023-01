Rittich will defend the road net Sunday versus Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Rittich has won his previous two starts this month, having stopped 56 of 61 shots. He has a 7-4-0 record this season with a 2.59 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Flyers sit 26th in the league this campaign with 2.77 goals per game.