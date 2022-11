Rittich will get the starting nod in Seattle on Sunday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Rittich will make his third appearance of the year for Winnipeg. He's allowed six goals on 52 shots in two outings so far, going 1-1-0 in the process. Rittich has yet to make a start at home this season and he posted an .898 save percentage on the road during the 2021-22 campaign.