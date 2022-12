Rittich will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Ottawa, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Rittich is coming off a 31-save effort in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Seattle. He will get a second consecutive start because Connor Hellebuyck (illness) is unavailable. As a result, Arvid Holm will suit up as the backup goalie Tuesday. Rittich has a 4-3-0 record this season with a 2.77 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Ottawa is tied for 17th in the league with 3.13 goals per game this season.