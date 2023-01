Rittich saved 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Friday.

Rittich was beaten by Drew O'Connor at 16:42 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but Rittich was solid after that. He improved to 7-4-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .908 save percentage in 11 contests in 2022-23. The 30-year-old had surrendered at least three goals in each of his previous two games.